The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom back to its fold and urged all its members in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to the party.In a statement, spokesman of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan, the party commended Ortom for “showing patriotic courage and boldness” in the face of brazen dictatorship.Tye statement said: “The return of the Governor to PDP confirms the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari’s led-administration and the APC do not have the welfare of Nigerians at heart.“Painfully, Nigerians are being slaughtered in Benue, Taraba, Plateau, kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, nearly on daily basis”.It hailed the governor for standing firm by the people of Benue State and refusing to mortgage their welfare to a government that has consistently demonstrated cluelessness.“We urge the governor to be rest assured that he will be accorded his dues and rights as a member of the PDP.National Publicity Secretary of the APC Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement said: “The governor had left the meeting (with the national chairman), saying he was satisfied with the assurances given by party leaders. We are still working on giving effect to the resolutions from the meeting. Therefore, we are somewhat surprised by Governor Ortom’s decision.“The Party reiterates its earlier position that it respects the rights of every citizen to choose their political affiliation but expresses hopes that those who have left the party will rescind their decisions.“Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. We have to continue to talk. As long as people keep their minds open and have the courage to put the real issues on the table, reconciliation is still possible.“The Party once again call on members across the country to remain calm as the party leadership continues to work hard to position the party strongly for the next general elections.”