The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to “mistake the rigging in Ekiti as acceptance by Nigerians”.





PDP warned that it will not allow such rigging during the 2019 Presidential election.





The opposition party said it was “shameful for President Muhammadu Buhari, who claims to be an anti-corruption champion, to glee over acts of electoral corruption that can truncate our democratic process.”





In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said it found as strange that President Buhari could not “condemn the emasculation and subversion of the will of Ekiti people and the stealing of another party’s victory by brute force.”





PDP also noted the “unsavoury statements by the Presidency, celebrating the subjugation of Ekiti people as a stamp for President Buhari, wherein it further boasted of a triumph for the President in the 2019 general election.”





The statement reads, “If for President Buhari and the APC, the subjugation of the people, as witnessed in Ekiti, amounts to an election, then the nation is headed to a serious crisis, as such will be resisted with all legitimate force available within our laws in the defence of our nation’s democracy.





“The APC and INEC must note that what happened in Ekiti, as a single state, cannot be pulled through in a general election, especially where the people have made up their minds to seek a new president.





“Nigeria is too big and too complex to be subjugated by a single individual or group of individuals, as any attempt to do so will definitely consume the conspirators.





“Moreover, while we are still pursuing the recovery of our stolen mandate in Ekiti, we state in very strong terms that this will be the last time the PDP will, under any circumstance whatsoever, allow itself to be manipulated out at the polls at any level.





“Finally, the PDP urges all our members and supporters to continue to remain calm over the daylight robbery that happened in Ekiti state, despite the provocations by the APC and the Presidency, as our leaders’ concert effort to ensure that justice is done.”