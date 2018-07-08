The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to make public the names of all persons allegedly involved in siphoning repatriated 322 million dollars looted by late Gen. Sani Abacha.The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja.It said that publishing the list of the persons was important following revelations that the repatriated fund was being siphoned, adding that it would show transparency in the handling of the funds.It added that releasing the names of the people allegedly involved would enable Nigerians to know those superintending over the stealing of the repatriated fund under the guise of sharing it to the ‘poorest of the poor’.The PDP also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to make public, owners of the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fee for the “sharing” of the money.It recalled that it was reported that the company was paid the consultancy fee without passing through the constitutionally required approval of the National Assembly.It said that Nigerians were dismayed that no step had been taken against the atrocity where over 90 per cent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund were phony names supplied by fraudulent government officials.“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.“However, let the APC and the Presidency be informed that Nigerians want to know the details of all those involved in the sharing.“Nigerians want to know the details of the consultants; who authorized the consultancy, the scope of work of the consultancy firm as well as the terms.“The president should therefore not stand aloof on this matter like others before it because it directly concerns the people,’’ it said. (NAN)