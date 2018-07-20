The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed when its presidential flag-bearer for the 2019 general elections will be known.

A preliminary timetable released by the PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), showed that the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 general election will emerge on September 30.





It also showed that the governorship candidates might emerge on September 21.





The document further showed that the primary for those interested in going to the Senate would hold on September 18, while that of the House of Representatives comes up four days earlier, which is September 14 .





The party has also tentatively scheduled its primary for the State Houses of Assembly for September 8 .





Local government congresses, where delegates are to be elected, have also been slated for August 31 , while that of the wards, where three ward ad hoc delegates are to be elected, are scheduled for August 25.





All aspirants interested in any elective position on the platform of the party are expected to start buying their nomination forms from August 13.





However, members of the National Executive Committee of the party are expected to ratify the proposal before it becomes binding.