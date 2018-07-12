The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), on Thursday alleged that the Federal Government has moved N18 billion cash with bullion vans into Ekiti State through Akure airport with the purpose of allegedly inducing the electorate with the money during Saturday’s poll.

Director, Media and Publicity of KOCO, Lere Olayinka, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the party, said: “We called you here to intimate the public through your various media organisations of the movement of huge cash by the federal government to Ekiti State for the Saturday election.





“Last week Saturday, two bullion vehicles were moved to the Akure Airport to evacuate cash brought from Abuja by a chartered flight.





“The flight landed when it was raining and all staff of the airport were barred from going near the aircraft while the cash was evacuated into the two bullion vehicles.





“After offloading the huge cash, the bullion van first moved to the Ondo State Government House in Akure from where they left for Isan Ekiti, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.





“We present to you and the entire world, video and photographs of the chattered aircraft as the cash was being offloaded from it into the two bullion vehicles.





“From our preliminary findings, N2.5 billion cash was transferred by the Kebbi State Government to an account in UBA, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja. It was withdrawn immediately and moved with a private jet to Akure.





“Also, apart from the N2.5 billion, another $50 million (about N18bn) was taken from the $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family.





“Our question is, how can a government that claimed to be fighting corruption be releasing billions of Naira from the public coffers for the governorship election of a single State? Where is their fight against corruption?





“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to note this wanton looting of public funds by the APC government to fund the election of its members.





“We must tell Fayemi and his APC that the conscience of the people of Ekiti cannot be purchased and we call on the people of Ekiti to resist the planned use of stolen funds to buy their votes on Saturday.





“Lastly, let me use this opportunity also to alert the public of the intimidation and harassment of PDP members by men of the DSS and policemen.





“Already, Akin Fakorede, an officer of the Federal SARS has been posted to Ekiti State, ostensibly to play the same ignoble role that he played during the Rivers State election.





“Let me say it clearly that no amount of intimidation will scare our people away from the polling units where they will vote for the PDP on Saturday.





“We have the people behind us and they are more than ready to give our candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka their votes on Saturday, ” he said.