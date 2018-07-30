The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the impeachment notice served on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.





Spokesperson of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan said the impeachment notice was condemnable.





Reports had it that eight members of the State House of Assembly had earlier served the governor an impeachment notice.





But in a swift reaction, the governor, who recently decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saidonly 8 lawmakers lacked the constitutional powers to remove him from office.





Reacting to the saga, Ologbondiyan described the impeachment move as an “illegality” which will not stand.





In a tweet, Ologbondiyan wrote: “Under the “change” govt, 8 assembly members escorted by the @PoliceNG into the chamber in a bid to impeach Gov Ortom is a serious dent on our democracy.









“This illegality will not stand. We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to condemn this rascality.”