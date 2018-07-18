The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, and Abdufatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara, in Ilorin on Wednesday.





The governors who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to defect to the PDP any moment from now.





We had reported that the duo and Samuel Ortom, their Benue counterpart, were plotting to pull out of the APC.





On Monday, Ortom announced that he had been given a “red card” in the ruling party and was willing to join a party which has an ideology worthy of being adopted by his administration.





Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, was among the leaders who attended the meeting that ended 15 minutes ago.





Tambuwal, Ahmed and Ortom were members of the nPDP who teamed up with the APC to dislodge PDP in 2015.





Three months ago, leaders of the bloc accused the current administration of marginalising nPDP members. They also demanded a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari who refused and referred them to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.





