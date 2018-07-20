President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to threat by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to boycott the 2019 elections.





PDP’s national chairman, Uche Secondus on Thursday hinted that his party may be pulling out of the 2019 elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies failed to exhibit impartiality.





He stated this while lamenting over INEC’s alleged manipulation of vote figures in the recently-concluded Ekiti governorship election for the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Reacting, Buhari’s aide, Onochie mocked PDP, asserting that Nigerians will bury the main opposition party come 2019.





Onochie tweeted, “Yesterday, PDP threatened to boycott 2019 elections.





“A party that could not put together a Coalition of political parties & is now banking on prospective decampees from APC.









“Nobody eats his morning vomit for lunch.





“In 2019, Nigerians will bury PDP, an already dead political party.”