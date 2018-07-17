The Concerned Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kwara State chapter, has urged the Minister of Information and Culture, to defect to the party.





They also appealed to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and his loyalists in the All Progressives Congress, APC, to return to the PDP.





In a statement, signed by Abdullahi Lateef, Moshood Issa, Danjumo Hamid, Olabode M.A. and Ayinde Wasiu, the group said, “We are ready to embrace all those indefatigable political bigwigs like Saraki to act as the needed impetus for our success in subsequent elections.





“Those set of politicians of goodwill as men and women of timber and calibre would definitely change our song from the sorrowful tune of defeat to the hilarious songs of victory.





“We are eagerly and particularly looking forward to the arrival of all the widely acclaimed, ‘game changers’ to strengthen our party and return us to our former winning ways.





“The clarion call is most appropriately directed to big time political leaders like Saraki, Lai Mohammed and Bolarinwa.”