The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Governor Samuel Ortom was in defection talks with the party.





The invitation followed Ortom’s announcement that he is no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ortom made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Monday.





He spoke while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.





Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying that, “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch.





“So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”





Speaking, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Mr. Ejimbi Oloja, disclosed that the governor had made subtle contact with the leadership of the party in Abuja and Benue State.





“He has made contacts with the National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and a host of others who have assured him that the party will welcome him,” he told Thisday.





Oloja further revealed that Ortom was advised to reconcile with the leaders of the party in the state, including former Senate President, David Mark and former governor of the state, Mr. Gabriel Suswam.