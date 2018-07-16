The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has told Nigerians to expect dream-like miracles that will turn their lives around.He, however, added that they must be ready to work towards such miracles.The G.O., who spoke at the dedication service of the RCCG Region 19 Headquarters, Acme, Ikeja, stated that those who received dream-like miracles were either visited by God or God passed by and branched at their houses.Adeboye, who mentioned Solomon in the bible as one of the people who had dream-like miracles, said he did what no one had done unto God which made God do what no one had seen before for him.He said, “When you go through the scriptures, you will notice that all those who got dream-like miracles either invited God to visit them or God was passing by and they opened the door for him to come in.”The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, however, called upon the congregation to rededicate their lives to God’s service, urging them to continue praying for the peace and unity of the country.Ambode, who was represented by the state’s Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, said, “I want to congratulate the pastor and the members of Region 19 Dominion Sanctuary, on the dedication of the sanctuary. It gladdens my heart to be a part of this dedication in which I have the grace to serve as a worker.“The theme of today’s dedication, Dream-like Miracle, is taken from Psalm 126: 1-3; this dedication, therefore, should be a reminder for us as Christians and workers in the vineyard of God, to rededicate ourselves to His service.”