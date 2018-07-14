Secondus said this in Ilorin, Kwara state in an interaction with reporters during a condolence visit to former nPDP National Leader, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, who lost his mother during the week in Ilorin, Kwara state.He berated the federal government over its inability to share the monthly federal allocation for June 2018 after three meetings with state and local governments in the country.Read Also:Ekiti 2018: PDP deplores alleged attack on members, ballot snatchingThe PDP chairman described Baraje as a brother and friend as well as former chairman of the PDP.He said that the Ekiti election will the beginning of the general elections coming up next year and as such that anything short of a credible poll would spell doom for the nation.Said he: “I’m here on condolence visit to my former chairman of the PDP and by the grace of God our friend and our brother.“We expect the Ekiti election to be credible, we believe anything short of that will cause crisis and you know Ekiti election is the beginning of all elections that will come in 2019. If Ekiti election is not properly conducted then there will be no election in 2019”Asked about alleged overtures from the camp of the nPDP, to rejoin the PDP, Secondus said everyone, including the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki,is welcome to the party and that in any case they are already working together under the grand alliance.“Everyone is welcome, it is a large house and you know above all we have a larger gathering; the grand alliance and so we are working together,” he said.Asked about the failure to share the federal allocation after three meetings, Secondus said. “You can see how they are running the economy”, to which Baraje added: “it is a sign of failure” before they both went to sit with the Islamic cleric preaching at the venue.