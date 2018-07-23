The current Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has finally dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Action Democratic Party.Adeoti had on Friday withdrew at the last minute from participating in the primary election of the APC over allegation of manipulation to favour the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.The aggrieved APC chieftain stormed the secretariat of the ADP located two buildings away from the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osogbo on Monday with hundreds of his supporters.The chants of Sheu, Sheu filled the air as he entered into the secretariat of his new party where he is expected to contest the election.