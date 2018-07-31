The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, on Monday, in Abuja, met with the party’s governorship candidate in the September 22 Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke and some aggrieved aspirants.Also at the meeting were members of the National Working Committee of the party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Akinlabi Olasunkanmi and Senator Felix Ogunwale, among others.The meeting, which was held at the Presidential Campaign office of the party popularly called Legacy Building at the Maitama District of Abuja, was aimed at pacifying the aggrieved aspirants, especially Ogunbiyi, who came a close second at the party’s primary.Adeleke polled 1,569 votes, seven higher than those of his main challenger, Ogunbiyi, who scored 1, 562 in the primary.Ogunbiyi, however, challenged the outcome of the primary before the PDP Appeal Panel, claiming it was manipulated in favour of Adeleke.However, his petition was thrown out for what the panel described as lacking in merit.Investigations by our correspondent nevertheless showed that the national leadership of the party felt that there was the need to douse the tension in the opposition camp as it prepared for the election.A source at the meeting, who spoke with our correspondent after the meeting which ended in the evening, described its outcome as fruitful.He said that a committee of eight, made up of four from both the side of Adeleke and Ogunbiyi, was set up with a mandate to discuss terms of agreements between the two camps.It was gathered that the NWC led by Secondus first met with Ogunbiyi and his group before Adeleke was later invited to the meeting, where he was said to have appealed to co- aspirants to work with him.The source said, “We were surprised at the peaceful conduct of everyone at the meeting. Everyone spoke in favour of the party and the need to work together to win the election.“Adeleke also told the gathering that he would run an all-inclusive campaign and government if elected. He promised not to sideline anyone.“At the end of discussions, we agreed that a committee made up of eight people be set up. The committee is expected to submit its report to the NWC on Tuesday. We are serious about winning the election.”