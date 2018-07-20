Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has resigned as the Chairman of the governorship primary for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.





Television Continental (TVC) reports that Yari resigned Friday morning.





The primary is scheduled to hold this afternoon.





Yari is reportedly to be replaced by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.





Omo-Agege is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.





He is one of the leaders of the senators loyal to the President in the Senate.









The lawmaker has been accused of mobilizing some thugs to the Senate.





Parties have till Monday to submit the names of their candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Meanwhile, the PDP Screening Committee has cleared 11 aspirants to contest in the primary.





They are Sen. Akanbi Abdulrasheed, Dr Oyewumi Olalere, Mr Nathaniel Oke, Sen. Ogunwale Felix and Alhaji Fatai Akinbade.





Others are Dr Ezekiel Adeniji, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dr Ayoade Adewepo, Rafiu Bello, Sen. Ademola Adeleke and Prof. Adeolu Durotoye.