Following the postponement of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State slated for Thursday, July 19, DAILY POST reports that the party has announced a new date for the exercise, which would now hold on Friday, July 20.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy of the party in the state, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi, said the postponement was due to unforeseen development.





“Due to unforeseen development, the All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has announced the postponement of the primary to choose its gubernatorial flag bearer for September 22 election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, July 19, 2018,” he said.





However, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, in another statement late Wednesday, said the Osun Congress Committee headed by Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, would meet with the stakeholders of the party on Thursday and that the primaries had been moved to Friday.





He said: ”The All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries to elect the Party’s candidate for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election has been postponed from Thursday 19th July, 2018 to Friday 20th July, 2018.





“However, a meeting between the Primary Election Committee chaired by H.E. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Governor of Zamafara State, and stakeholders will hold at the Osun State capital, Osogbo on Thursday.”