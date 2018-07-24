The Osun State Government has revealed the cause of the fire that gutted the main room of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s office on Monday.





Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Governor, offered the explanation in a statement Monday night.





“At about 4.00pm on Monday July 23, 2018, there was a fire incident at the main room of the Office of the Governor, Bola Ige House, Abere. This was occasioned by one of the air conditioning units in the room.





“Security operatives on sentry duty attacked the fire with dry fire extinguishers on standby before they were complemented by officers of the state’s fire brigade. They succeeded in putting out the fire after about 30 minutes.





“The fire was contained effectively in the main room and did not extend to any other part of the building.





“No life was lost and no person or animal was injured. No file or any document was burnt and no property, other than the air conditioning unit, was damaged or burnt. The smoke from the fire however scarred the white walls of the room and darkened them.





“Further investigation is ongoing and the public will be briefed as and when necessary,” Fasure said.