Ahead of the September 22 Osun governorship election, the traditional worshippers under the aegis of the Ancient Religion Societies of African Descendants International Council (ARSADIC), have said only God could determine Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s successor.He warned politicians against using violent and dubious means to get to power, saying doing so would give dire consequences.In a statement in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, ARSADIC President, Aare Sola Olalekan Atanda, charged the politicians to demonstrate high level sense of responsibility in pursuing their aspirations.Atanda, who is Asiwaju Awo Agbaye and Aare Alasa of Osogbo, warned against do or die ambition and campaign that promotes hate speeches.“Let your campaign be issue-based. Engage the people in your interaction with them to know their minds. Instead of dolling out money to buy their conscience. Proof to the people that you are going into office to serve their best interest and they would submit their sovereignty to you,” he advised.He also advised the electorate not to sell their votes to “desperate politicians but to see beyond today and into the future with so much to benefit through good governance.According to him, it is imperative for people to demand accountability and keep the politicians on their toes at all times instead of looking for immediate pecuniary rewards.He prayed for successful governorship election and emergence of the best candidate that can serve public interest.