Seven governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State have asked the national leadership of the party to rescind its decision on the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the party in the September 22 governorship election.The aspirants: Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; senators Olasunkanmi Akinlabi and Felix Ogunwale; Prof. Adeolu Durotoye and Dr. Ayoade Adewopo said this at a joint press conference in Osogbo on Thursday.Other aspirants who are also urging the PDP leadership to drop Adeleke are: Messrs Adejare Bello and Jide Adeniji. They were both absent at the press conference, but their names were listed as supporting the call.Olasunkanmi, who read the address said, “The candidacy of Senator Ademola Adeleke will further divide rather than unite the PDP in Osun State in view of the fact that a great number of the party members will not feel secure working for him, because of the very controversial circumstances of his nomination.“The PDP may not be able to secure the support of critical stakeholders in the state with Senator Adeleke’s candidacy, because of his not too impressive public conduct as a senator of the Federal Republic.“In view of the foregoing, therefore, we the under listed aspirants call on the national leadership of our party to rescind its decision on the nomination of Senator Ademola Adeleke as our candidate for the September 22 governorship election.”Ogunbiyi stated that he would not leave the party but would not stop to demand that the party do the right thing.He said, “We are actually facing a challenge at present. It is a storm that will pass and I, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and other aspirants will not leave the PDP under any guise. We believe that the leadership of the party will do the right thing. We will stay together and fight to uproot the government of APC.“The good people of Osun State should remain calm. The PDP is the hope of Osun State. There is no alternative party that can rescue Osun State and Nigeria.“I cannot be a mole in the hands of anybody. With my modest achievement as a village boy with this level of grace God has given me, I cannot condescend to do such dishonorable job.”Durotoye said the aspirants and people of the state wanted the party to announce the name of the “real winner” as the party’s governorship candidate.He said although the aspirants and the people would not defect, they would not join the alleged impunity.