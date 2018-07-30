The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun state has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), of fueling the post-primary conflict ravaging the party, especially the court cases against its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.The party, in a statement issued by Prince Diran Odeyemi, the PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, in Osogbo on Sunday noted that APC was scared of what a united PDP could achieve in the September 22 poll and has been using its members to unsettle its flagbearer.But the APC in a swift reaction denied the allegations, saying the PDP should stop looking for excuses for the party internal problem from outside.The PDP had in the statement said, after the PDP governorship primary, Senator Adeleke, who emerged winner of the exercise was dragged before court by two members of the party, demanding that he presents his WAEC certificate.Odeyemi, however insisted that intelligence at the disposal of the party has linked APC to the case and urged the ruling party to stop meddling in PDP affairs, suggesting for the party intense efforts towards saving what is left of its disintegrated party structure.Describing as distraction the case against PDP candidate, Odeyemi urged members of the party not to fall for antics of APC, but to work towards ensuring a victorious outing for PDP on the election day.“We cant afford to miss this opportunity to wrestle Osun from the grip of the failing APC. We have it on good authority that the ruling party has been going about looking for willing hands within our fold to use against us.“I urge our members to reject any offer from APC against the collective good of our party. We have established a nexus between the case against our candidate and APC in the state and we are working hard to block all openings within our fold to frustrate APC’s efforts to create division among us.“I can only advise APC’s agents working on destabilizing PDP in Osun that people of this state will not only reject APC on September 22, but will also not allow antics of the party derail their resolve to return PDP to power”, Odeyemi concluded.The APC has advised the opposition in the state to stop looking for excuses which do not make sense to explain away its internal troubles.The party in a statement by it’s spokesperson, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, said there was no way the APC can waste its energy and time trying to create trouble in a party like the PDP which imploded long time ago when it broke into several factions.” As far as we are concerned, the PDP is a despicable shell of its original self and it has no other person to blame than itself.“We have no business inciting anybody to leave the PDP for the SDP or ADC. We did not ask Sen Adeleke to present forged certificate which he did not earn”, the statement added