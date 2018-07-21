The situation had made movement in and around the axis difficult for many road users in recent days.
Osinbajo, who made an unscheduled visit to the area on Friday to assess the situation, directed relevant government agencies to immediately embark on the decongestion of the popular road, leading to the Apapa seaport.
The vice president arrived in the area in a chopper and was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and senior naval and police officers.
