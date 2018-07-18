The Cyril Ogodo led All Progressive Congress, APC in Delta State on Tuesday condemned the swearing in of Prophet Jones Erue as the Delta State APC Chairman, by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshoimole, adding that the National Chairman’s action is being blinded by his desire to be Vice President in 2023.The party Chieftains, Local government Chairmen and Secretaries, who rose from an emergency meeting on Tuesday also called on President Mohammadu Buhari to call the National President to order, saying his action is tantamount to burying the party chances in the 2019 general elections.“How will the National Chairman swear in Prophet Jones Erue when he did not even partake in any congress, what Adams Oshoimole and his National Working Committee have done is abuse of power and pure rascality. Oshoimole’s action is being driven by his ambition to be Deputy President in 2023, his rascality has led to the party having R-APC, we totally condemn it and we are calling on the party leader Chief Bola Tinubu to rescue Deltans from the hands of these persons who wants to sell this party to PDP in the State. Oshoimole is trying to cause disunity in Delta APC” Chief Jiminyevwe Digbame, Ughelli South LGA Chairman, who spoke on behalf of Delta Central APC Chairmen and Secretaries forum said.Jiminyevwe also said Oshoimole’s actions is totally in contempt of court proceedings. “The so called consent judgement they are saying, we are not part of it and he should know his actions is totally in contempt of court proceedings because we have two other subsisting orders against that court judgement. The so called consent judgement they are holding is illegal. The former National Chairman Chief John Oyegun went personally to the High Court to deny the people involved that he did not send them” he saidAmabiri Paul Azorbor, Bomadi LG APC Chairman, while speaking on behalf of APC Chairmen and Secretaries in Delta South described the action as a total disregard to the rule of law “the lawyer they sent to Kwale told us openly that they will take law into their hands, this is the same impunity that has led PDP to where they are today. APC has a constitution and as far as we are concerned we are the duly elected excos under the leadership of Chief Cyril Ogodo, that was elected at the Congress, duly monitor by INEC, legally and constitutionally”.He however pleaded with Chief Bola Tinubu to quickly wade into the issue, so that the party will not lose Delta ” he wants to disorganise the structure on ground and build his own structure”Mr Sunny Onyejose, the Ika North East Chairman who said he was representing Delta North, on his part also called on the National Chairman to revise his action with immediate effect, saying the Prophet Jones Erue and others in their camp want to reap where they did not sow “I started from ACN and now I am in APC , so Oshoimole should respect the rule of law because in Delta State, we respect the rule of law” adding that Oshoimole did not even bother to exhaust means of settling internal issues in the party before taking sides.