The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed how the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole caused lawmakers’ defection from the party to the PDP.





State Chairman of the party, Dan Osi Orbih said the fallout of the “agbero” and “Apes Obey” political mentality of Oshiomhole was already impacting negatively on the APC.





Recall that no fewer than 15 senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, defected to the PDP. The defectors cited crisis and factions within the party as the reasons for their defection, saying they cannot continue to pursue their political career under the ruling party.





Similarly, a total of 37 members of the House of Representatives announced their official defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In a statement he personally signed, Orbih said the reality had dawned on the party that it meted out poor treatment to a former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.





The statement, titled: “Operation rescue Nigeria,” reads, “Edo PDP congratulates our new Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives.





“Your resolve to join our party, the PDP, marks the beginning of the end of tyranny and slide to dictatorship of the APC federal government.





“On behalf of the joyous members of PDP Edo State, we salute your courage in the face of intimidation, harassment and brute display of power arrogance and misuse of security agencies to cow and silence the opposition.





“The poor treatment shown to Chief John Oyegun has started manifesting in Adams Oshiomhole’s “agbero” and “Apes obey” political mentality. Surely, his emergence as factional national chairman of APC has heralded the reversal of the fortunes of APC and by providence, that of Nigeria.





“With regrets, we recall how the Edo state House of assembly was locked and relocated to his Govt house sitting room during his inglorious years as governor of Edo State. Be informed that Adams is an enemy of democracy.





“For us in PDP, it is celebration all the way as the liberation of Nigeria and Nigerians have began.





“With today’s development, we look forward to a vibrant and truly independent legislative arm of government. A National Assembly with the full backing of Nigerians.





“Operation Rescue Nigeria has indeed commenced!





“PDP…listening to the cries of the people!!”