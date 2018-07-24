The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed what Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was brought in to do to the ruling party.





PDP alleged that the former Edo State Governor was brought in as an undertaker to finally bury APC.





Spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan made the claim on his official Twitter handle.





According to Ologbondiyan, PDP’s claim will become clear to Nigerians in the coming weeks.





He tweeted, “Adams Oshiomhole must understand that he was brought in as an undertaker to bury the @OfficialAPCNg.





“In the coming weeks, Nigerians will see it as it unfolds.”





This is coming at a time PDP insisted that both APC and President Muhammadu Buhari will lose states they see as stronghold in 2019.