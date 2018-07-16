The All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the announcement by Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, that he is no longer with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Ortom made the declaration at the banquet hall of the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Monday.





He spoke while swearing in the newly appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Cheftaincy Affairs, Jerome Torshimbe.





Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as saying that, “As for party, I’ve been given the red card and I’m now outside the pitch.





“So, if I have been given the red card and I’m standing outside, that means I’m a free man.”





But in his response, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole recalled that the governor had on several occasions promised that he would not leave the ruling party except he was pushed out.





The former Labour leader spoke on Monday in Abuja shortly after a meeting of its National Working Committee NWC.





“Governor Ortom had told me severally that he will not leave the APC unless he was pushed out and I know that we have not pushed him out”, the former Edo State Governor said.