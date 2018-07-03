New National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, has initiated talks with all aggrieved elements in the party towards aborting plans by the dissenting tendencies to leave the party, sources close to the leadership have affirmed.The sources said tomorrow’s inaugural meeting of the new National Working Committee, NWC, would be devoted towards fashioning a peace template to resolve the crisis in the party.Even more, towards actualising his plans to consolidate the party in his South-South base, it was learnt that Oshiomhole may have perfected a deal to bring in a former governor of Delta State into the party.However, before he could even present his peace plans, one of the founding fathers of the party and pioneer chairman of the party in Kaduna State, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, yesterday, defected from the party.Dr. Baba-Ahmed, a former secretary of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and chief of staff to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was, however, quick to dissociate his defection from the political plans of Dr Saraki.Sources close to the new leadership told Vanguard, yesterday, that Oshiomhole had already initiated peace talks with many of the aggrieved tendencies in the party towards ensuring that none of them leave the party.A source said: “NWC is meeting on Wednesday and the focus is how to reconcile aggrieved members across the states.“The chairman is making that a priority and has plans to set up committees comprising eminent and experienced politicians to bring about peace, even with members of nPDP.“I can confidently tell you that the chairman has no plan of losing any member. Chairman has met quietly with most of the aggrieved leaders.”Even more, the source added that the new chairman is also determined to bring Delta State within the fold of the party.