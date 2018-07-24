National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has summoned leaders of the party in Delta State to a meeting in Abuja today, to resolve the crisis in the party.The initiative by Oshiomhole followed the recent botched intervention by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, where he attempted to mediate over the crisis that had bedevilled the party in the state.The party has been divided into two factions with Prophet Jones Erue and Mr. Cyril Ogodo as chairmen, following parallel congresses organised prior to the national convention.The dispute between both factions came to public view at the convention ground on June 23, when an attempt by loyalists of the Ogodo faction, in a move to take over the pavilion they claimed had been illegally taken over by the Erue faction, ended up in blows as President Muhammadu Buhari was delivering his convention address.The Erue faction is backed by Chief Great Ogboru and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege while the Ogodo faction is backed by the party’s immediate past governorship candidate, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor.Vanguard gathered yesterday that invitations to today’s meeting were shared among the four leaders who were asked to bring their associates to the meeting.The four leaders, Vanguard gathered, are Ogboru, Emerhor, Omo-Agege and Kachikwu. The minister remarkably, has been non-aligned in the crisis.One party chieftain, speaking ahead of the meeting, said that there was expectation that the positions could be harmonised with give and take.“Oshiomhole is going to ensure give and take among the party leaders. Some may have to give up part of the structure that they got for peace to reign,” the party source said.