The senator representing Southern Borno, Ali Ndume, has boasted that the New People Democratic Party (nPDP) has no capacity to bring down the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





He said their threat to leave the APC would never affect the party as only God and time will tell.





The senator, speaking to journalists at the national secretariat of the APC on Wednesday, said politics was all about interests and there was nothing wrong if an aggrieved group voiced out its displeasure





Ndume said his visit to the secretariat was to congratulate the new leadership of APC.





“Let me say that this party is a party of time decided by the Nigerian masses and it is only God that can decide the time of a political party,” he said.





“A party as bad as PDP ruled this country for 16 years, so we are just here slightly for over one thousand days, and the people that destroyed, impacted or inflicted damages on the country were here for 16 years and (are) expecting the APC to fix the country in less than four years.





“This building (party secretariat) takes not less than two years to be built but if you want to destroy it, you can do that in 30 minutes.





“So, what is happening is that we have gone down to a level almost irreparable and God in his infinite mercy brought APC under the leadership of our current president. All Nigerians know him; he is a human being and no human being is 100 per cent perfect.





“In our system today, you will all agree with me that we are lucky to have such a person, and in span of three years you don’t expect everything to be back to normal, 100 per cent, but God knows and Nigerians know that this government of APC, there is light at the end of tunnel.





“Let me first of all say we don’t have such issue in Borno State. I was one of the few of the nPDP that formed the APC at the beginning. I don’t think I’m the right person to comment on the activities of the nPDP because I also read as you did on the pages of the newspapers.





“But having said this, what is happening is part of politics, especially now in our political days, all of us are Nigerians, we know what is happening. So, politics is about interest and if somebody feels that his or her interest will be more protected by voicing out his dissent, it is a movement that is normal in politics.”