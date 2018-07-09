Her decomposing remains were reportedly found under Alao’s bed after six days of search for the 20-year-girl.Khadijat was declared missing at her school, Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba Akoko.She was found under the bed of her boyfriend in what was suspected to be a strange circumstance.Sources said she left her school seven days ago to see Alao, who allegedly used her for money ritual.It was learnt that Alao is based in Abuja.Khadijat is said to have been dating him since their secondary school days. The tow lover reportedly met recently and rekindled their love affairs.Alao allegedly kept her body under his bed for six days to follow the instruction of a native doctor.Nemesis was said to have caught up with Alao on the sixth day when the remains of Khadijat was discovered by his younger brother.A family source said Khadijat was allegedly used for money ritual, adding that the herbalist who allegedly prepared the ritual for Alao had fled.He said the herbalist instructed Alao to keep the body for seven days, but luck ran out on him when his younger brother met the decomposing body of Oluboyo’s daughter in a mysterious manner and reported the incident to the police in Akure.Police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the command had launched investigation into the matter.Joseph said the command’s officers discovered the body of the undergraduate at a house in Oke-Aro area of Akure, following a tip-off.The spokesman added that some arrest had been made in connection with the death.He said Police Commissioner Gbenga Adeyanju would brief the media on the incident after the completion of investigation.