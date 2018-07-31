Reno Omokri, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says those who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the stones that will dislodge the APC.





He said this in reaction to a statement credited to Lai Mohammed, minister of information, who had described the defectors as ‘stones’ whom God has removed from the party.





“It is unfortunate that the official spokesman of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the chief image maker of the Buhari administration will stoop so low to use such pedestrian language,” Omokri said.





“Speaking of stones though, what Lai Mohammed does not understand is that some stones are precious while others are common. Diamonds are stones. But they are precious. Lai Mohammed’s problem is that he and the government he represent cannot distinguish a stone from a precious stone!





“In the final analysis, I do not blame Lai Mohammed for calling APC defectors ‘stones’. It‘s because he has not read the story of David and Goliath.”





Goliath, a giant, in the biblical story, was killed by David, a boy who was armed with only catapult and stones.





“Lai should know that the APC is the Goliath and the PDP is the David while the APC defectors are the stones that David will use to slay Goliath in battle,” he said.





He said the minister who served as the APC’s spokesman when the party was in the opposition, has not made the cross over from being the spokesman of the APC to being the spokesman of the government.





“Those who cross carpeted from the APC to the PDP are Nigerians who must still be represented by the government irrespective of their political party. To cast aspersions on them is a negative on the government that Lai Mohammed serves rather than the persons he attacked,” he said.





“Until then, I will caution Lai Mohammed to learn to speak and comport himself in a way and manner worthy of the office he holds. Calling Nigerian citizens ‘stones’ does not augur well for a government. If they persist in this name calling, they should not be surprise if they are stoned out of office in 2019.”