Reno Omokri, a former aide to the ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has said the All Progressives Congress Senators who are loyal to the Peoples Democratic, PDP were fooling President Muhammadu Buhari.





This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday night.





The meeting followed a mass defection of APC lawmakers in the Upper and Lower Legislative chambers on Tuesday.





Speaking after the meeting, the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan assured Buhari that the members of the National Assembly who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will return to the party before the general elections in 2019.





But reacting, Omokri took to his Twitter page, saying most APC senators who are PDP loyalists are staying behind in the ruling party to destroy things.





According to him, the APC Senators’ pledge of loyalty to Buhari is mere deceit.





He wrote: “Let me assure President Buhari that many of the Senators that met with him yesterday and pledged loyalty to him are only fooling him.





“We are strategists in the PDP not fools. Some of our loyalists will remain behind to destroy that useless contraption from within!”