The lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, returned home to a heroic welcome from thousands of his constituents who trooped to the Osubi airport in Orerokpe local government area of Delta State to welcome him.Omo-Agege who arrived the airport in company of factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Jones Erue, Chief Great Ovadje Ogboru, Chief Frank Kokori and Olorogun Solomon Edoja, stated that though he wouldn’t call himself a hero, despite his challenges at the Senate, his constituents know that he is not a coward who cannot be intimidated.Though the House of Representatives had on Tuesday endorsed the recommendations of a joint ad hoc committee of the National Assembly, recommending his immediate suspension for 180 legislative days, the lawmaker while speaking on his travails in the Senate, said: “They (constituents) didn’t expect that I would go there representing 8 local government areas and some guy from 5 or 6 local government areas would say he is suspending me and he would expect me to pack my load and come back home, so all I did was what they expect me to do and I would continue to do that.“They (constituents) know who I am, they know am not a coward, they know I cannot be intimidated by anybody, no matter whom. They sent me to the National Assembly to represent them, in sending me there; they realized that I was one out of a total of 109.“I have been away for a long time, this is my first time here in about three months not counting when we moved to Asaba for the congresses, we have had a lot of issues and we have been fighting to resolve these issues but today, am happy that we have some form of resolution that would bring unity to the party in the state as we prepare to face the common enemy in 2019 which is PDP.”