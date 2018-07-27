Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has placed a N20 million naira bounty on killers of the Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, newly elected Local Government Area chairman, Mr Sunny Ejiagwu.Governor Okorocha made the promise hours after the LGA Chairman was shot dead by unknown gunmen believed to be political assassins.Late. Ejiagwu was killed on Friday, four days after he was elected as the APC Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area.He was killed along the Orlu-Akokwa Road on his way home after attending a meeting at the APC Secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Mr Andrew Enwerem, said the police have launched an investigation into the killing.