Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of Finance, on Friday confirmed her appointment as a member of the Board of Twitter.


The former Nigerian minister was announced on Thursday as one of the independent directors on Twitter’s board.

Okonjo-Iweala will be replacing Marjorie Scardino, former Chief Executive of Pearson.


Speaking on her new appointment, the former minister expressed her willingness to work with Twitter.

In a series of tweets via her verified Twitter handle, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: “Excited to work with @Jack and an incredible team on the Board of Twitter, a global platform that is such a strong connector of people and ideas.

“Thanks for the privilege, Jack.”

