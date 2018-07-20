Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of Finance, on Friday confirmed her appointment as a member of the Board of Twitter.
The former Nigerian minister was announced on Thursday as one of the independent directors on Twitter’s board.
Okonjo-Iweala will be replacing Marjorie Scardino, former Chief Executive of Pearson.
Speaking on her new appointment, the former minister expressed her willingness to work with Twitter.
In a series of tweets via her verified Twitter handle, Okonjo-Iweala wrote: “Excited to work with @Jack and an incredible team on the Board of Twitter, a global platform that is such a strong connector of people and ideas.
“Thanks for the privilege, Jack.”
