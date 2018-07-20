Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Minister of Finance, has been appointed to Twitter Board of Directors (the “Board”) as a new independent director, effective immediately.





“Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise.





“We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service.”





“On behalf of the Twitter Board, I want to thank Marjorie for her service on the Twitter Board over the past five years. Marjorie joined the Board in 2013 and has been a strong voice on our board as our Lead Independent Director. Marjorie’s insights and contributions have been invaluable, and all of us at Twitter wish her the best and look forward to her contributions through the end of the year,” said Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman of Twitter.





Speaking on her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala on her Twitter page wrote, “Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team.





“Twitter has made meaningful progress in expanding and encouraging global dialogue and creativity on its platform, and I’m privileged to work with Jack, Omid and the rest of the Board to continue the strong momentum underway.”





Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has served as a Senior Advisor to Lazard, Ltd., a global financial advisory and asset management firm, since September 2015. Prior to joining Lazard, she served as the Minister of Finance of Nigeria from July 2003 until June 2006 and as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy of Nigeria from August 2011 until May 2015.





From 1982 until 2003 and then from December 2007 until August 2011, she held several positions at the World Bank.