Some South-East groups have thrown their weight behind the South-East Senate Caucus’ protest against the “lopsided” appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.The groups, in separate interviews with our correspondent in Enugu, include the apex socio-political body of the Igbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Southern Nigeria Forum.The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu, said the senators did the right thing, saying the President wasn’t making any effort to win the confidence of the Igbo.He said, “The senators are right; the appointments made by the President are indeed lopsided, with the Igbo being particularly marginalised. So, as people who were elected to protect the interest of their people at the National Assembly, they did what was expected of them.“Relevant constitutional provisions are very clear on the need for fairness, equity and justice in all national affairs, including federal appointments, but unfortunately the Buhari administration has ignored these provisions. He is the President of Nigeria, not the President of the North or the President of Daura in Katsina State.”Also, the Country (Nigeria) Director of the Southern Nigeria Forum, a socio-political pressure group, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, commended the step taken by the lawmakers, adding that they should also stage a walk-out on the floor of the National Assembly if the President continued to marginalise the Igbo in future appointments.He said, “Mr. President has been defying the principle of federal character with reckless abandon since he came into office and we feel his attitude is becoming dictatorial. The courageous protest by the senators was long overdue and we encourage them to go further to stage a walk-out on the floor of the National Assembly if need be.“This reckless nepotistic impunity must stop; else our democracy will be classified as a pseudo-military democracy.”Although it also commended the action of the South-East senators, MASSOB alleged that Buhari would continue to marginalise the Igbo in his appointments due to his “deep hatred of Ndigbo.”