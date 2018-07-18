Former Green Eagles captain, Chief Patrick Segun Odegbami will today declare his interest to run for the governorship election in Ogun state in the forthcoming General Elections in 2019.Disclosing this via an email message addressed to his “Dear Friends”, Chief Odegbami, who just returned from Russia where he went to cheer the Super Eagles in their World Cup campaign, said he was “taking a plunge into the uncharted rivers of Nigerian politics,” and would be doing so as “a member of the Labour Party.”Stressing that what Ogun state needs was the “right kind of leadership”, the former Chairman of the board of the National Insitutute for Sports said he hopes to make the state, dubbed the Gateway State in Nigeria, “a model State in progressive governance with focus on the people, their general well being and welfare, plus unprecedented rapid development.”He said his secret weapon and greatest financial resource towards achieving his dream was “the people and has called “all Nigerians, from all walks of life, young and old, at home or in the Diaspora, of all tribes and tongue, all who seek a great country, a healthy people, a vibrant army of youths,” to support his cause.While congratulating France on their World Cup triumph, Chief Odegbami said the France team looked like “an African team with many Black players from several parts of Africa wearing the colours of their adopted country,” adding that,”it clearly shows that when we put our acts together in the continent of Africa, several of our countries would join the list of prosperous and developed cultures in the world.”