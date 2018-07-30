A former deputy governor in Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, has declared his intention to join the governorship race in the state.He made the declaration on Monday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State council secretariat at Oke Ilewo, Abeokuta.Kaka was the deputy to the former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and a former Senator who had represented Ogun East in the upper chamber.He said as Ogun State “stands today, there is ample room for improvement in agriculture, education, healthcare, employment and empowerment of our youth and female folks, rural development, sports and tourism.“I am your man, I have the experience, the integrity and commitment.”He said he would be contesting for governorship in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.