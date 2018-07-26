Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has again insisted that he played no part in the bank robberies that took place on April 5, 2018 in Offa, Kwara state.





According to a tweet from Olu Onemola, his Special Assistant on New Media, Saraki who met a team of investigators on Thursday in his office said that he had nothing to do with any criminal activity.





“Further to the invitation to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the Police on July 23, 2018, and his written response to them on July 24, 2018 on why he could not see them that day — today at about 1:40pm, the Senate President met with a team of investigators on the Offa Robbery case in his office.





“Dr. Saraki, used the opportunity to reiterate the fact that he has nothing to do with either the robbery incident on April 5, 2018, or any other criminal activity,” Onemola wrote.





Saraki was summoned for the second time, by the Inspector-General of Police on July 23.