The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris on Monday asked the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to appear at the office of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office in Abuja, over the robbery incident that took place in Offa, Kwara State, in April 2018.





The recent invitation sparked reactions from Nigerians. This as they are linking the invitation to Saraki’s plan to dump All Progressives Congress, APC.





Most are of the opinion that President Muhammadu Buhari, through IGP Idris, was employing those methods to frustrate the Senate President from leaving the party.





Recall that Saraki, still in discussion with the presidency, on Monday denied reports of being offered juicy offers by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to remain in the ruling party.





He noted that his discussions with the presidency and the leadership of the APC was not about him and what he want but about the people.





Here are some comments:





@Victormichael7 “This is another plot to bring Saraki down, after their trial at the Tribunal failed, they have embarked on another one, it will also fail. Shame on you.”





@Oriaku_1 “The Gutter politics being played in this country. Imagine bullying a whole Senate president into submission using cheap blackmail tactics.The desperation for power in 2019 is real, now more than ever I fear for the fate of the nation in the coming elections.”





@Akaharaofficial “His meeting with President Buhari didn’t go well. He still wants to leave the ruling rock and roll party. So they want to shake him a bit.”





@Nosavoks “Hmm Buhari and shameless IGP , after the court gave Saraki victory and then he held meeting with PDP last week they decided to plot another new one hmmm Buhari 4 years was a waste-less fighting opponent and still he don’t win they time you should spend to fight corruption and bring change just wasting it for nothing





@Neyoiyo “I can’t tell @bukolasaraki is bent on leaving APC now they need something to nail and disqualify him from contesting in next election. Continue your drama. We dey enjoy and watch.”





@Omobalooski “Shame on PMB, world worst dictator. So as Saraki didn’t fall for his beggings and oil bloc promise, he has resulted to his hatchet man to do the dirty job on Saraki? Well, as they failed in CCT, they will fail here too. APC will be gone with the wind.”





@B.e.ko147 “IGP AND BUHARI ARE FO*LISH. Because Saraki has decided to do away with APC, the Police now deem it fit to reopen a case that they publicly asked him to write a letter to them After their initial summon, now you want to summon the man again, Talk about politics of bitterness. Impeach the Cattle Rearer of a president and see %80 of Nigerians Happy like we won the WORLD CUP.”





@Folacita “So because Saraki is looking positive for 2019, you want to paralyse his ambition. Buhari ! if you are sure of yourself, leave Saraki and let him run if this game won’t get messy for you. LOL! Baba 80 no wan take chances.”





@Jemimma_stephens “What is all this nonsense? People are being killed every other day all over the country by so-called bandits with different titles with no reprieve but they have 30,000 policemen to monitor elections and they have policemen to investigate the no 3 Citizen in Nigeria for supposed armed robbery. Misplaced priorities.”





@Missmoremoney “PC are really trying ooo they want to distract this man so that he won’t tackle them during the presidential election.”





@Samchi4 “Beg APC. Saraki has rejected you and he wants to go home. king pharaoh let him go before the plague hit you.”





@Nkayrave “All this one (invitation) is because he wants to defect,they only remember this case when he wants to leave them.”