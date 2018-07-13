A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari asked Nigerians to be patient while killings in many parts of the country continue.





Ezekwesili took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to attack Buhari for saying Nigerians should wait while his security chiefs come up with the solution to the incessant killings in the country.





The former Minister noted that Buhari made the comment because he is totally detached from what is going on in the country.





In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President had said his security team were racking their brains to come up with a lasting solution.





He said this while condemning the killings of scores of people, including a district head, in Gandi village in the Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State by bandits.





But Ezekwesili tweeted, “Did he (Buhari) just say be patient? This is all we need as citizens to know that our President is very detached from the reality of what his people have been telling him to stop the killings.









“His security teams are racking their brains? This is too much.”