Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, against sponsoring any violent activities in the South East and South South.





Th Biafran group said Fulani organization must accept the decision of the South East Governors Forum not to release any portion of land to herdsmen, adding that Cattle colony will not be condoned in the region.





BNYL leader, Princewill Chimezie Richard whose late father was the Eze Ndigbo in Oyigbo, Rivers State stated that the Igbo youths and its counterparts in the South-South will not tolerate Islamic activities of the Fulani militia.





In a statement on Friday, the group said, “Cattle Colony is an Islamic expansionist agenda, it is a tactic to conquer those who do not fall under Dan Fodio established Islamic caliphates in Nigeria.





“They conquered the Oyo and the Benin Empire with the help of the Yoruba in Kwara whose territories were totally captured by the powerful Jihadist, some of the Middle Belt tribes especially in Kogi were captured, apart from Benue and Plateau and Southern Kaduna people who are Christians but are under Sharia Laws.





“The ongoing killing there is to take full control of their territory.”





BNYL insisted on a possible retaliation should the Fulani strike in the East.