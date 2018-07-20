Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has accused ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo of seeking another term through the backdoor.





Speaking with state house correspondents on Friday, Oshiomhole described Obasanjo as organising secretary going about to “recruit tired politicians to continue his term”.





He dismissed reports that the ruling party is being hit my massive defections, saying it is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that is suffering mass defection.





“I think this is what you should ask the PDP, they are the ones who have suffered huge mass defection even of the so-called founding fathers. In those good old days people like Professor Jerry Gana will tell us that we are the founding fathers, people like president Obasanjo will tell you that I was the first president and all those stuff, all of these people are gone,” he said.





“I think the media should get more engaged and scrutinize those of us who are political players, especially when we speak from both sides of our mouths, or we know are turning the truth upside down.





“Just few months back, you know that a good number after their convention, people like Prof. Oyediran, Jerry Gana, who are said to be founding fathers of the party left to form what is called the SDP. So, they broke out and when it dawn on them that even together we defeated them just four years ago, now further factionalized what can they do?





“And there is no better proof than that old man who is going round as an organising secretary, recruiting people, looking for tired players to continue with his third term agenda which Nigerians have rejected.”