Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Kayode Fayemi, a former minister of mines and steel development, for emerging governor-elect of Ekiti state.





Fayemi, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Kolapo Olusola, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.





The APC candidate polled 197,459 votes while the PDP candidate polled 178,121 votes.





In a letter dated July 15, Obasanjo said Fayemi’s success at polls is a proof that the Ekiti people valued his leadership capabilities.





“Indeed, your success at the polls after a hard-fought campaign is proof that the people of Ekiti state value your leadership and appreciate the efforts you have made thus far on their behalf,” the letter read.





“You will agree with me, no doubt, that the outcome of the election broadly reflects the choice of your people, who have, by their conduct, visibly demonstrated that they cherish you and will do their utmost to make you succeed.





“I urge you, therefore, to reciprocate their trust by doing everything you can to strengthen their faith in democracy and in its ability to bring about improved material conditions and better service delivery to them.





“You have fought and won the election and deserve to savour the victory. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for elected office.





“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria at large.





“I felicitate with you, once again, on your renewed mandate and, as you prepare for another four years at the helm of affairs of Ekiti state, I extend best wishes for your good health and the continued progress of Ekiti State under your able leadership.”