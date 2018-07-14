Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo is currently meeting behind closed doors with the Peoples Democratic Party national chairman, Uche Secondus, the former deputy national chairman, South West, Chief Olabode George, and members of the National Working Committee of the party.

The meeting is holding in Oke Ona hall, at the Green Legacy wing in the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidential Library complex, Abeokuta.





Secondus had earlier informed newsmen of the Saturday’s meeting, saying the consultation had become necessary to get direction from the former president and to tap from his wealth of experience.









Details later…