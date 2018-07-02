Former National Deputy Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, says a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, remains his leader forever.He said this on Sunday, when he led 10 of his loyalists on a thank you visit to Obasanjo at his Presidential library residence in Abeokuta.He said he had put the past behind him, adding that the former president would remain his leader forever.He expressed satisfaction for reconciling with his former boss, attributing the storm between them to the handiwork of the devil, which according to him had been put to shame.In a statement signed by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, George was quoted as saying, “I have come to say thank you for visiting me last week.“Only a few can do that, mind you. What happened between us is the handiwork of the devil and the devil has been shamed. It is a solid reunion and I am very happy about it.”Among those who accompanied the former military administrator of Ondo State were Chief Okanlawon Shoboyede, Elder Wole Oyelese, Dr. Remi Akitoye, Dr. Ademola Dominic, Mr. Emmanuel Da-Silva, Hon. Dare Adeleke, Capt. Tunji Shelle, Mr. Abiodun Ejamai and Mr. Adriano.The former President had Chief Joju Fadairo, Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, Mr. Tony Ojesina and Ogun State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo, with him when George visited.The delegation later had a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.