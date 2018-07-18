The National Youth Service Corps says it will commence the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Orientation course for prospective corps members nationwide on July 24.Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.Adeyemi said that the course would hold in all orientation camps from July 24 to August 13.She urged all State Coordinators to pay adequate attention to security issues and general welfare of corps members.She also advised the coordinators to ensure strict compliance with management’s directives on healthcare, feeding, accommodation and camp sanitation during the course.Adeyemi said that the Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, had urged the state coordinators to step up efforts at sensitising state governments and other stakeholders on their statutory responsibilities to NYSC.“State governments are responsible for providing and upgrading camp facilities. Details regarding the conduct of the Stream II edition of the orientation course will be released in due course.“I was impressed with what I saw in some states during the last orientation.“Some states ensured on the implementation of the skills acquisition programme, feeding of corps members, camp sanitation as well as the quality of accommodation.“Notwithstanding, the successes recorded, the states faced some challenges which I expect we will chart a way forward,” Kazaure said.The director-general said that state coordinators who make giant strides towards the successful execution of the orientation course would be rewarded.He added that those found operating at variance with the scheme’s core values would be sanctioned.