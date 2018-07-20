The National Youth Service Corp on Thursday deployed its mobile app in the build-up to the commencement of the 2018 Batch “B” orientation camp.On the official handle of the corp, it was revealed that the mobile app is for both the general public and prospective corp members.Corp members were advised that they can get the underlisted features from the mobile app:NYSC Official Website2. NYSC Registration Portal.3. Verify Senate List.4. Verify NYSC Certificates (Certificate of National Service, Exemption Certificate and Exclusion Letter).5. NYSC State Secretariats Location Nationwide.6. NYSC Orientation Camp Addresses.7. NYSC Social Media Platforms.8. NYSC Support Lines.9. NYSC Official Email.10. NYSC National Directorate Headquarters address.11. News and Event about the activities of the NYSC Scheme.Meanwhile, NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure informed State Coordinators on Tuesday that no sick Corps Member must be allowed to stay in the Camp Clinic for more than twelve hours while those with complicated or critical illness should be immediately referred to tertiary health facilities for proper medicare.General Kazaure also admonished the State Coordinators to ensure that basic drugs are available at the Camp Clinics while they liaise with the State Ministries of Health and other relevant stakeholders to improve on the availability of drugs.“Senior Medical Personnel from the nearest Federal Tertiary Health Institutions must be on camp throughout the duration of the exercise in order to handle all cases of illness”.“l urge you to encourage the Corps Members to report to the Camp Clinic and disclose their true health conditions for effective management”, Kazaure added.