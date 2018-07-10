In a statement issued by the agency, all prospective corps members,”i.e Nigerians who have graduated from universities and mono/polytechnics both at home and abroad are to register for the mobilisation exercise between Tuesday, 10th July and 16th July, 2018.”The statement gave a list of guidelines to help corp members with their registration.Some of the guidelines include having a functional email address and Nigerian telephone numbers with which to register. “Such e-mail address and phone numbers must be maintained throughout the service year.“For locally-trained graduates, only those whose names appear on the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their institutions will have access to register on the NYSC portalForeign-trained prospective Corps Members should NOTE that ONLY those that graduated from accredited institutions are qualified for mobilization. Any foreign-trained prospective Corps Member who is in doubt of the accreditation status of his/her institution should approach the Federal Ministry of Education for verification.”Other guidelines can be found in the statement issued on the Facebook page on Monday.Check the post below: