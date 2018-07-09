The leadership of the Arewa Youth Forum on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari does not deserve any endorsement for the 2019 presidency.





Reacting to a purported endorsement by some serving All Progressives Congress’s lawmakers from the Northwest in Kaduna, the AYF’s National President, Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, said Buhari was not fit to return as president in 2019.





The AYF argued that with the killing spree all over the country, especially in the North, Buhari should serve his mandatory four years term and quit the stage for another Northerner.





Gujungu noted that one sour point about President Buhari’s 2019 ambition was his claim that the killings across the country were being carried out by “desperate politicians”, yet he had not arrested even a single suspect.





The AYF president, therefore, said Nigerians should blame the president for the attacks on innocent citizens.





The AYF boss who spoke to our correspondent on phone on Monday, said the President’s claim that the killings under whatever guise was caused by desperate politicians, “shows that the president knows them(killers).”





He said:”Nigerians should hold the President Buhari responsible for the killings because he made it clear in one of his speeches that it was ‘desperate politicians’ that are responsible for the herdsmen killings.





“Being the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the bulks stops on his table. It is important, therefore, for him to fish out the desperate politicians as a matter of urgency.





“Therefore, to allow the president to come in 2019 will spell doom, not only for the North but the entire country.





“This is not 2015 when we said North versus the South. This is not APC or PDP affairs.





“We have enough Presidential aspirants in the North that are capable and not Buhari again.





“Buhari should just honourably leave the stage in 2019 so that the North can regain its lost glory.”





On Sunday, the lawmakers from the Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States at the inauguration of local coordinators for the ‘Northwest Young Parliamentarians in support of Buhari/Osinbajo 2019,’ had said that the President had done so well in the areas of security, infrastructure development and deserved to return and complete the good job he started.





The serving lawmakers and dignitaries who attended that event are, the Senate Committee Chairman on police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim (Katsina South constituency) Senator Jibril Barau (Kano North Constituency), Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central Constituency) and the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Samaila Sulaiman, a House of Representatives member from Kaduna, Garba Datti Mohammed from Kaduna’s Sabon Gari Federal Constituency.





Other lawmakers also present include Saidu Yusuf Miga of Jahum/Miga Federal Constituency in Jigawa, Hussaini Sulieman Kangiwa (Arewa/Dandi/Federal constituency, Sokoto), Ahmed Baba Kaita(Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada Federal Constituency, Katsina), Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali and Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Sabiu Muduru.





Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was represented by his Deputy, Barnabas Bala Yusuf. President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Sumaila Kawu, Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazzau(retd) who was represented by his son, Shamsudeen Bello and a former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi were also present.